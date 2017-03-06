Wade Thomas Allton, 23, of Marquette, passed away March 4, 2017.

He was born April 21, 1993 in Salina, KS to Kevin and Deborah (Thomas) Allton.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lois and Elmer Allton.

Wade is survived by his son; Lucas Allton and Lucas’ mother, Katie Orr of Marquette, parents; Kevin and Debbie Allton of Smolan, brother; Darous Allton and wife Jordan of Omaha, NE, sister; Katlin Allton of Smolan, and grandparents; Barbara and William Thomas of Mankato, KS.

Visitation will be Friday, March 10, from 4-7 pm with family present from 5-7pm at Christians Funeral Home, Lindsborg.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 11, at Salemsborg Lutheran Church with burial following at Salemsborg Lutheran Cemetery, Smolan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated for the Lucas Allton Education Fund in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, PO Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

