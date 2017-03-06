A vehicle that was reported stolen in Salina Saturday night was located by a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sunday.

Authorities say John Klassen reported his 1998 Toyota Avalon stolen by a known suspect between 10-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police Sgt. James Feldman says the vehicle was found in Solomon by a deputy. There was no damage to the vehicle, but authorities were unable to locate the suspect.

Sgt. Feldman says Salina Police are still looking for the male suspect. The Avalon was valued at $2,000 and has been picked up by the owner.