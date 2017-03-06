The National Weather Service and Kansas Division of Emergency Management have announced March 5th – 11th as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas. A statewide tornado safety drill will be conducted on Tuesday, March 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

Saline County Emergency Management, along with other county emergency management offices throughout the state, will participate in the tornado safety drill to prepare for the 2017 severe weather season. Schools, hospitals, industries, public facilities, and citizens are also encouraged to test their readiness should a tornado or severe weather event actually occur.

Local tornado warning sirens, NOAA Weather Radio alarms, and the Emergency Alert System will be activated to signal the start of the drill. Actions should be taken as if it were a real emergency. The drill will test everyone’s readiness for a life threatening severe weather event, such as a tornado.

For questions or comments about tornado and severe weather preparedness or the annual drill should be directed to Saline County Emergency Management at 785-826-611.