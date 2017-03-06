The Salina Post

Salina motorcycle rider injured in three vehicle accident

A 60-year-old Salina man was sent to a Wichita hospital after a Florida woman ran a red light, striking his motorcycle.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Iron and Ohio around 2 p.m. Saturday. According to Police Sgt. James Feldman, John P. was headed southbound on Ohio when a 2016 Nissan Rogue, driven by Lisa Hochman, 51, failed to stop at a red light. Hochman collided with John’s 2000 Harley-Davidson Road Glide before being struck by a Kia SUV.

John was transported to a Wichita hospital for observation but was in stable condition, authorities say. Hochman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by a private vehicle. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

According to the report, John was wearing a helmet.

