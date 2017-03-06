The KS Prescribed Fire Council (KPFC) and KS Grazing Lands Coalition will be holding a public meeting at 7 PM on March 8th at the Rolling Hills Wildlife Refuges’ Conference Center in the Wildlife Museum. Please RSVP to Barth Crouch at (785) 452-0780 or barth.crouch@gmail.com.

Landowners in NW Saline County and surrounding areas who are interested in using prescribed fire as a management tool are urged to attend to learn about forming a Prescribed Burn Association (PBA) to facilitate executing safe prescribed burns.

Jess Crockford and Roger Tacha, KPFC’s Regional Prescribed Fire Specialists will explain why the native prairie needs fire to survive, what PBA’s are and how they are formed, go over the opportunities for training on using fire and help available for developing burn plans for safely burning your acreage. For more information, contact Barth Crouch at (785) 452-0780 or barth.crouch@gmail.com.