press release

IRVING, Texas – Kansas basketball senior Frank Mason III concluded his final week of the regular season in fine fashion and has been named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week by a media panel which covers the league the conference office announced Sunday. This is the third Big 12 Player of the Week honor for Mason this season.

No. 1/1 Kansas went 2-0 on the week and Mason averaged 25.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 steals in the two victories. In Kansas’ 73-63 win against Oklahoma on Senior Night, Feb. 27, Mason scored 23 points with six assists, one blocked shot and three steals. His three steals tied his season high. Mason flirted with a triple-double in KU’s 90-85 win at Oklahoma State on March 4. The Petersburg, Virginia, guard scored 27 points with eight rebounds and nine assists in the win against the Cowboys.

A national player of the year candidate, Mason has 18 games of 20 or more points, including five of his last six outings.

Kansas (28-3, 16-2 Big 12) is the No. 1 seed in the 2017 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, March 8-11 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Jayhawks’ quarterfinal game will be March 9 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2. KU will face the winner of the No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma who play Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. Kansas has won 14 conference tournament titles, including 10 in the Big 12 era and is the defending Big 12 Championship champion.