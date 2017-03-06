Mary Evelyn (Pierce) Jacobs, 95, left her earthly home on Sunday, March 5, 2017, to join her husband, Jack, who preceded her in death in 1983. She was born February 5, 1922, in Collins, Missouri, to parents Fred and Sara (Sharp) Pierce.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Jacobs, Sr.; son, Jack Jacobs, Jr.; and step-son, William L. Jacobs.

She is survived by her sister, Alta (Bob) Lockett of Overland Park; daughter, Joyce (Herb) Warren, of Hutchinson; Grandsons A.V. (Marvena) Plank, Todd Plank, Jack Jacobs, III; and Granddaughter, Jolene Kachurak; Two step-grandchildren, John and Michael Jacobs; five great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special companion, Buddy the cat.

Mary worked as a department manager for Kmart in Kansas City, then worked for Hope Dispatch and Hope Plumbing and Heating. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing, and especially family gatherings. She is also remembered for her love of canning.

She was a member of the O.E.S.- Eastern Star of Herington, Kansas; the Senior Citizen Center of Hope, Kansas; and the Hope Homebuilders Club. She was also a lifetime member of Grandview Baptist Church of KC, KS.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Hope, Kansas. Visitation will take place from 7p.m. – 8pm Tuesday, March 7, 2017, with an Eastern Star service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Senior Citizen Center of Hope, Kansas, in care of Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 355, Hope, Kansas 67451.