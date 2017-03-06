WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita, Kansas, man is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in what police say was a case of unsafe handling of a firearm.

KSNW-TV reports that 42-year-old Fabian Griffin is charged with second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A Wichita police spokeswoman, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, says Griffin, the victim and a 25-year-old man were in the house when the shooting happened late Friday.

Woodrow says there was no disturbance at the house before the shooting, but that “the incident involved the unsafe handling of a weapon.”

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Court records don’t show whether Griffin has an attorney.