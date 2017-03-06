Kurt Matthew Bretz, 35, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Salina Regional Hospital Center ICU. He was born July 29, 1981 at Asbury Hospital, Salina.

He is survived by: his parents, Gordon and Cheryl Bretz of Lucas; one brother, Kyle Bretz (Jennifer) of Dover, N.H.; three nephews, Josh, Daniel, and Kamden Bretz; and grandmother, Lois Burger.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lucas. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 517 E. 1st, Lucas, Kansas, 67648 or in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.