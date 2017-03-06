Keith D. Foskett, 54, passed away at his home in Lorraine, KS, March 5, 2017. He was born March 6, 1962 in Great Bend, KS to Harlan E. and Goldie (Foiles) Foskett.

Keith worked as an auto mechanic, well pumper, and roustabout handyman. He married Rhonda Sue Barnhill in 1992. She survives him.

Keith is also survived by his sons, Shawn St. Clair of Little Rock, AR and Joshua Alan Barnhill of Geneseo, KS; daughters, Serena Barnhill of Ellis County, KS and Katrina Barnhill of Sylvan Grove, KS; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Harlan E. Foskett, Jr. (Mary Lou) of Amarillo, TX, Mike Foskett of Kingman, KS, and Stanley Foskett (Denda) of Bazine, KS; and sisters, Debra Berends of Great Bend and Sharon White (Michael) of WaKeeney, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gary and Randall “Red” Foskett.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Burial is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Great Bend Cemetery North. Following the burial, there will be a gathering of Keith’s family and friends at the Great Bend Water Office, 10th and Holland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Keith Foskett Memorial Fund, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.