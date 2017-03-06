The Salina Post

Kansas teen dies after Colorado ski accident

photo courtesy gofundme

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Kansas teen died on Sunday in a Colorado hospital after an accident while on a ski trip.

According to the family’s gofund me page, Tess Smith, 15,  Wichita, was unresponsive since the accident and there was nothing more doctors at Children’s Hospital in Aurora could do.

The family chose for her to be an organ donor to assist the lives of up to 8 others.

A gofundme page has been established to help with medical expenses, transportation and burial.

