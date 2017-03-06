Extreme grassland fire danger expected Monday with strong winds expected across the region. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged! Severe thunderstorms are also possible later Monday afternoon in southeast Kansas. Ping pong ball sized hail wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY MORNING TO 8 PM CST MONDAY EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER

* Extreme Grassland Fire Danger…is forecast.

* Winds…south at 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph shifting to the west.

* Relative Humidity…as low as 10 to 15 percent.

* Impacts…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.