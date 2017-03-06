Grace Mongeau passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Redbud Village in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 96. She was born on April 29, 1920 in Rural Plainville to William and Anna (Havlas) Meyers. She was married to Levi E. Mongeau on April 27, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2004 after 56 years of marriage. She retired from the Rooks County Rural Hospital.

Grace was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Zurich, Kansas until its closing, and of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville until her passing. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, always answering the call to ‘light a candle” when any were in need of prayer. She was loved for her good humor, orneriness, and enjoyed playing cards.

Grace is survived by her daughter Sheila Deckert and husband Ross of Morrison, CO; sons Gregory Mongeau and wife Kaylene of Bullard, TX, Keith Mongeau and wife June of Plainville, and Gail Mongeau and wife Clarsie of Elk City, OK; grandchildren Shawn Deckert, Brandi Dawson, Phillip Mongeau, Laurie Augustine, Matthew Mongeau, Scott Mongeau, and Jessica Krueger; step-grandchildren Shannon Robbins, and Whitney VanDerwork; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers Leo, Victor, Lawrence, Henry, James, William, and Edmund Meyers; sisters Lenora Garvert, Irene Bollig, and LaVerne Boucher; grandson Tim Deckert; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00pm on Tuesday at the funeral home, and 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday at the church. Ladies Guild rosary will be at 3:00pm at the funeral home. Vigil Service will be at 7:00pm at the church.