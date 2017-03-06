Free tax preparation service will help you keep more of your hard-earned cash. The Salina Area United Way is offering free tax preparation services to individuals and families through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. VITA is an IRS-sponsored program for moderate and low-income individuals and families, providing income tax preparation by trained and certified volunteers.

“There are no hidden fees with VITA, which has played an important role in Salina for years,” said VITA Site Coordinator Dan Newman. “The same great group of volunteers who have made this program successful for Salina and the surrounding communities are back this year, said Judy Nold, VITA Greeter.

“Last year more than 1,400 had their taxes completed through the program. This year volunteers will provide the same high-level of service that our community has enjoyed in years past,” said Bill Chegwidden, VITA Site Coordinator. In 2015, E-filed total refunds were $1,460,105 for Salina.

The program is in a new location this year, at 145B S. Santa Fe. Services are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays; 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through April 18. Services are offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

Taxpayers must bring a government-issued photo ID, Social Security card or Social Security number verification letter for all persons named on the tax return, as well as each of their birthdates. They must also bring all income statements including W-2 and 1099 forms for all 2016 incomes. Those with health insurance purchased on the marketplace should bring 1095 forms (Affordable Health Care Statements). Taxpayers hoping to claim a Kansas Homestead refund should bring their 2016 property tax bills, those claiming child-care tax credits should bring the total they paid as well as the provider’s tax ID number. Those who wish to use receive their refund via direct deposit, or pay their taxes via bank draft should bring a blank check or bank card indicating the account’s routing number and account number. Finally, copies of last year’s state and federal returns are helpful to speed the process of completing this year’s form.

More information about the VITA program is available at 785-829-8062.

The mission of the Salina Area United Way is to Strengthen Our Community. For more information about the Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org To learn more about volunteering visit volunteer.unitedwaysalina.org