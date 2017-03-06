Ethel Marie Miley, angel on loan from God, passed away from this earth on March 3, 2017 in Hoxie, Kansas at the age of 91. She was born November 23, 1925 in Quinter, Kansas to the late Harvey and Josephine (Tomanek) Rodgers. She attended a one room schoolhouse near Studley, Kansas and attended Sheridan Community High School. She received her GED at the age 50 and went on to earn her Certified Nursing Assistant License from Colby Community College. She had delayed her education to care for her little sister, Marjorie, who had a fatal illness. Upon completing her education, she worked at the Sheridan County Health Complex LTCU until she was 80 years old.

On January 31, 1943 she was united in marriage to Earl D. Miley, Jr. of Tasco, Kansas. To this union six children were born; a daughter Leila, and sons Larry, Lonnie, Lee Roy, Leslie, and Lynn. The family lived in Osceola, Fremont, and Omaha, Nebraska before moving to Norton, and finally Hoxie, Kansas.

Church was central to Ethel’s life. A true witness for the Lord, she was baptized on September 24, 1950 and loved sharing her faith and testimony with others. She enjoyed her family and extended family, especially traveling to visit her children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, and nephews all around Kansas and Nebraska. Her most recent trip was to Wichita to celebrate her 91st birthday at her granddaughter’s, house stopping at her sister Nadine’s home in Salina, Kansas on her way home.

Some of Ethel’s happiest memories were after her move to Osceola. She kept active as a member of the Methodist Church, playing bridge, dancing, attending her children’s school activities, volunteering as a Cub Scout Leader, and as a member of the Daughters of Rebekah and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodges. But most of all she kept busy as an involved and doting mother to all her children. Whether it was weddings, wedding dances, holidays, or any special occasion, she was always ready to help cook, serve, or host the party. She was never happier than when the people she loved were around her. Her tiny home always had room for large gatherings of family and friends. The family always heard comments like, “Ethel took care of my mother, what a wonderful woman”.

Ethel is survived by her sons Larry Dean Miley and wife Carol of Oak Grove, MO, Lonnie Ray Miley of Mesa, AZ, Leslie Gale Miley and wife Bonnie of Lincoln, NE, and Lynn Harvey Miley of Beatrice, NE; daughter Leila Rein and husband Leroy of Lincoln, NE; sisters Doris Tussler of Minnesota, and Nadine Schneider of Salina; grandchildren Tami Nagle ( Steve), Todd Rein, Shari Luebbe (Roger), Shane Miley (Jessica), Lisa Hansen (Lar), Stephanie McInturf ( Derek), Chris Miley, Amanda Fletcher ( Derrick), Matthew Miley, Sara Bills ( Charlie), Jessica Marie Elder ( Keith), Deanna Grantham (Daniel); over twenty great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Josephine Rodgers; son Lee Roy Miley; sisters Marjorie Rodgers, Bertha Mae Rodgers, and Betty Sontag; and granddaughter Traci Carder.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Hoxie, with Pastor Jake Shadel officiating. A reception and lunch will follow the service in the Church Social Hall. There will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at the Beatrice Cemetery in Beatrice, Nebraska at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Hoxie United Methodist Church for the children’s programs.

Ethel worked hard but joyfully, as a servant of her Lord, all the days of her life. She touched many lives, always reaching out to help others, as countless testimonies of family, friends, and neighbors still attest. As a loving, caring mother, her family was second only to God; and although she has now gone home to be with her Lord, her memories, and kind caring ways, will live on in our hearts for all eternity.