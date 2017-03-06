Esther S. Weinhold, 99, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Ellsworth, KS. She was born July 13, 1917 in Columbia Township, Ellsworth County to John A. and Rosaline W. (Peterman) Stroede.

A lifetime resident of Ellsworth County, Esther married Ivan Weinhold on May 15, 1938 in Russell, KS. He preceded her in death in 1997.

Esther was a homemaker and member of the Excelsior Lutheran Church, a country church in northern Ellsworth County.

Esther is survived by her sons, Dale (Peggy) Weinhold of Ellsworth and Tom (Joan) Weinhold of Wilson, KS; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan; daughters, Laura Lee Parrish and Debra Weinhold; sisters, Francis VonFange and Ruth Wood; and brothers, Raymond and LeRoy Stroede.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Excelsior Lutheran Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Excelsior Cemetery, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.