Doris Dean Stephens age 82 of Mankato, KS died Saturday March 4, 2017 at Jewell County Long Term Care in Mankato, KS.

Doris was born May 3, 1934 in the Green Valley Community in Osawatomie, KS. She was the younger of two daughters born to Orin Edward and Bertha Viola (Huck) Bryan. She attended Green Valley School and graduated from Lane High School in 1952.

She worked for the Osawatomie State Hospital, Gambles Store Miami County Court House for a number of years. Doris drove a school bus for Clyde Day starting in 1971 and was the manager until 2005 when she retired from the Apple Bus Company.

Doris loved to crochet and embroider. She also was an avid reader. She had a beautiful voice and liked to play the piano. Doris liked to cook and bake. She would take homemade cinnamon rolls and homemade breads to people in the community.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Linda, parents and sister Mildred Williamson.

Survivors include son Robert (Delores) Angleton of Mankato, KS, daughter Shirley (Bret) Hunsperger of Osawatomie, KS and Phyllis (Steve) Hooker of Borger, TX. Eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Along with other family and friends.