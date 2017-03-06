The City of Salina and their engineering partner HDR, Inc. are working to further define conceptual elements included in the Downtown Salina Streetscape Plan provided by downtown stakeholder groups. As part of that process, we are asking for your input. This survey was designed to gauge public opinion on a variety of streetscape elements. This streetscape construction project commitment thus far is a minimum of $10.165M – including an estimated $2M waterline. Final designs will need to strike a balance between community preferences and available budget (determined by City Commission). These improvements will ultimately enhance the walkability and image of downtown and improve the aesthetic quality of the community. We are excited about this project and look forward to sharing the results of our efforts at future public events.

The following link will take you to the survey for the Santa Fe Streetscape Plan Survey:

Santa Fe Streetscape Plan Survey