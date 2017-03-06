According to the National Cancer Institute, Colorectal cancer is the third-most common form of cancer found in men and women. It is also the second-leading fatal cancer in the United States. But if it is detected early, it is highly curable. That is why the Tammy Walker Cancer Center will be giving away 800 free cancer screening kits this March, in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a press release from TWCC, the screening kits are available for anyone ages 50 to 75-years-old who have not had a recent colonoscopy. The kits can be picked up at participating Salina and Lindsborg pharmacies, as well as the Tammy Walker Cancer Center and Salina Family Healthcare Center while supplies last.

Press release:

“The screening is underwritten by a grant from the Salina Charities League and memorial funds directed to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center by the family of Brian Montague, Salina, who died from the disease last year.

The fecal blood tests require only one sample and have no food or drug restrictions. The samples can then be mailed to Salina Regional Health Center for lab analysis via pre-paid postage envelope provided. To save money on postage, participants also are welcome to return the tests in person to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, 511 S. Santa Fe Ave. Results of the test will be mailed to both the patient and their primary care physician. Participants in the screening should return their samples for analysis by May 15.

Health officials recommend all men and women have a colonoscopy at age 50 to screen for colon cancer. Between colonoscopies, patients can screen with a fecal blood test. Other tests may also be recommended by your physician. Those with a family history of the disease should consider annual screenings at a young age.

For information about the free colon cancer screening, kits contact Linda Hinnenkamp, cancer outreach nurse at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, by calling (785) 452-4848.