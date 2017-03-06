On Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
Mon, Mar 6
Prospect, Ohio Court to 445’ East
Front, Iron to Ash
DesMoines, Elm to Riverside
Ash, Ohio to 60’W of Riverside
Connecticut, Gypsum to Iron
Highland, Claflin to Beloit
Tues, Mar 7
Connecticut, Gypsum to Iron
Gypsum, Wisconsin to Indiana
Stack, Delaware to Ohio
Minneapolis, Osborne to Santa Fe
Highland, Wayne to Cloud
Highland, Claflin to Beloit
Wed, Mar 8
Stack, Delaware to Ohio
Highland, Wayne to Cloud
Delaware, Indian Rock to Greeley
Berkshire, Westchester to Indian Rock
Leslie, 9th to 4th
Thurs, Mar 9
Berkshire, Westchester to Indian Rock
Leslie, 9th to 4th
Elmhurst, Ohio to Westbend
Lewis, Crawford to Prescott
Roach, Crawford to Prescott
Charlotte, Highland to Simmons
Wayne, Highland to 200’ East of 4th
Fri, Mar 10
Roach, Crawford to Prescott
Wayne, Highland to 200’ East of 4th
Elmore, Crawford to Prescott
2nd, Crawford to Prescott
McAdams, Front to Roach
Chapel Ridge, Magnolia to 350’ North
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.