On Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Mar 6

Prospect, Ohio Court to 445’ East

Front, Iron to Ash

DesMoines, Elm to Riverside

Ash, Ohio to 60’W of Riverside

Connecticut, Gypsum to Iron

Highland, Claflin to Beloit

Tues, Mar 7

Connecticut, Gypsum to Iron

Gypsum, Wisconsin to Indiana

Stack, Delaware to Ohio

Minneapolis, Osborne to Santa Fe

Highland, Wayne to Cloud

Highland, Claflin to Beloit

Wed, Mar 8

Stack, Delaware to Ohio

Highland, Wayne to Cloud

Delaware, Indian Rock to Greeley

Berkshire, Westchester to Indian Rock

Leslie, 9th to 4th

Thurs, Mar 9

Berkshire, Westchester to Indian Rock

Leslie, 9th to 4th

Elmhurst, Ohio to Westbend

Lewis, Crawford to Prescott

Roach, Crawford to Prescott

Charlotte, Highland to Simmons

Wayne, Highland to 200’ East of 4th

Fri, Mar 10

Roach, Crawford to Prescott

Wayne, Highland to 200’ East of 4th

Elmore, Crawford to Prescott

2nd, Crawford to Prescott

McAdams, Front to Roach

Chapel Ridge, Magnolia to 350’ North

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.