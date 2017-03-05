Wava M. (McCosh) McDonald, 81, passed away on March 2, 2017 at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS. She was born March 20, 1935 in the rural Solomon area. She is the daughter of Ray & Grace (Oard) McCosh. She grew up in the rural Buckeye community and graduated from Chapman High School in 1953. She was married in 1955 to her high school sweetheart Carl McDonald at Bethany Church, rural Abilene. While living in Abilene she was employed by Ronald Rice Motors and J. B. Ehrsam & Sons. When Carl joined the Kansas Highway Patrol in 1957 they moved to Liberal, Ks. and while there she was employed by Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co., Lion Oil Co., and Pan American Petroleum. In Liberal she was a member and president of the Desk & Derrick Club. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Upon moving to Wichita she was employed by Standard Oil Co. In 1976 she and her family returned to Abilene. She was then employed by USD 473 until retirement. She was a member of the Enterprise United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis (McCosh) Weller and parents Ray & Grace (Oard) McCosh. Survivors include husband Carl, sons Sean and wife Rebecca, of Chesapeake, VA, and Mike and his son Kory and daughter River Grace of Falls City, NE . Grandchildren Mason, Kory, Olivia, Ethan and River, and nieces and nephews. Wava enjoyed life to the fullest and loved family and friends.

The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Danner Funeral Home . Inurnment will follow in the Detroit Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the 8th Judicial District CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.