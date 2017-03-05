The Salina Liberty Indoor football team dropped their season opener to the reigning CIF champs. Salina hosted the Wichita Force Sunday afternoon; they lost the contest 55-43.

The Force put the first touchdown on the board in the opening minutes, but Salina struck back with a 43-yard touchdown pass. Wichita scored one more time before the end of the quarter, taking a 14-7 lead after one. The Force put up 15 more points in the second, holding Salina to a touchdown and a field goal, improving their lead to 29-17.

Salina won the third quarter 13-12 but gave back that point in the fourth. The Liberty football team lost the game 55-43 with a 14-13 final quarter. They were held to just 34 rushing yards in the contest. They start their season 0-1.