Roy Baxter, 83 years died March 4, 2017 at in Manhattan, KS. He was born on January 9, 1934 in Clay County, Kansas. The son of Alfred and Bernice (Hemphill) Baxter. Roy was raised in Clay County and graduated from CCCHS. He served in the Army National Guard and farmed following graduation. Roy married Mildred Chambers on July 6, 1954. He worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation from 1959 until his retirement in 1991. Roy was a member of the Clay Center Wesleyan Church and was active as a leader in Boy Scouts. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Survivors:

Wife: Mildred Baxter, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Roylene Baxter, Dewey, OK

Son: Virgil and wife Donita Baxter, Dewey, OK

Daugher: Renay and husband Brian Andersen, Clay Center, KS

Son: Victor and wife Naomi Baxter, Clay Center, KS

Brother: Warren Baxter, Shawnee, OK

12 Grandchildren, 20 Great-grandchild and 7 Step-Grandchildren

Funeral Services: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 10:30AM at the Clay Center Wesleyan Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Rob Stewart

Visitation: Wednesday, March 8, 2017from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Clay Center Wesleyan Church c/o the funeral home