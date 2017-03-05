Mahlon Wendell Engle, 94, passed away Sunday, March 5th, in Abilene. He was born September 20, 1922 near Abilene, the son of Earl Wenger Sr. and Minnie Gladys (Lady) Engle. Growing up in Abilene, Mahlon attended Glenwood school, graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1941and attended Messiah College in Grantham, Pennsylvania. On December 20, 1946 he married Kathryn Irene Wagaman in Morrill, Kansas.. Most all of their married life was spent farming north of Abilene, retiring in 1984 and moving to Abilene in 1986. He was a lifelong member of the Zion Brethren In Christ Church, served on the Cheever Township, School and Co-op boards, volunteered as host for two years at Kenbrook Bible Camp, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was a member of Kiwanis, having served as president, served on the Abilene Tree Board and delivered Meals on Wheels for more than twenty years. His wife preceded him in death June 30, 2016. Mahlon enjoyed all aspects of his family, civic activities and planting trees. He was also preceded in death by: his parents and all four siblings, Doris Mason, Maxine Heise, Earl Engle Jr. and Kathryn Engle.

Mahlon is survived by: 3 daughters, Beth (Jim) Shelly of Grantham, Pennsylvania, Lucille (John) Landis of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Rebecca (Howard) Garver of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; 2 sons, Dale (Margaret) Engle and Howard (Melissa) Engle of Abilene; 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00AM Wednesday March 8th at the Zion Brethren In Christ Church with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating. Cremation will follow. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Tuesday at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be given to The Salina Rescue Mission. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.