Jay Dean Morgart, 84, passed away March 3, 2017 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born June 25, 1932 in North Kansas City, Missouri the son of Harry Ellsworth and Goldie Gillespie Morgart. Jay has resided in Sterling, Kansas for the past 60 years, formerly of Chase, Kansas. He worked for Sterling Township as a road maintainer for 40 years, retiring in 2010. He also was a farmer and mechanic. On February 1, 1958 he married Margaret Campbell in Lyons, Kansas. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his daughter, Linda and Roy Pflughoeft of Sterling, Kansas; and sister, Ardis Arnold of Little River, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gene Morgart; two sisters, June Adams, and Vandella Morgart.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Sterling Community Cemetery with Lonnie Morgan officiating. Memorials can be made to the Friends of Animals Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.