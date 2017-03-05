NAME: Betty M. Fry
AGE: 93 yrs.
DATE OF DEATH: March 3, 2017
PLACE OF DEATH: Country Place Senior Living, Lyons
DATE OF BIRTH: August 5, 1923
PLACE OF BIRTH: Morrowville, Kansas
PARENTS: David and Zola Porter Lewis
RESIDENCE: Lyons since 1956
OCCUPATION: Homemaker and Secretary at the First Christian Church in Lyons
EDUCATION: Graduated Belleville High School in 1940
MEMBERSHIPS: First Christian Church, Christian Women’s Fellowship; Order of the Eastern Star and Past Worthy Matron; former Knitting Club and Bridge Club member, all of Lyons.
DATE OF MARRIAGE: November 15, 1942
PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Belleville, Kansas
SPOUSE: William E. Fry
SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: May 6, 2009
SURVIVORS: Sons, Kenneth & Donna Fry, Hutchinson, Darrel & Joni Fry, Evans, Georgia;
Daughter, Pam & Rick Simpson, Sterling; 7 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents
SERVICES: 2:00 P.M., Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons
OFFICIATING: Rev. Ron DeVore and Rev. Jeff Miller
BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons
VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
MEMORIAL: First Christian Church, Lyons; United Methodist Church, Sterling; Hospice & Home Care of Reno County in care of the funeral home.
