DATELINE: Lyons, Kansas

NAME: Betty M. Fry

AGE: 93 yrs.

DATE OF DEATH: March 3, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Country Place Senior Living, Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH: August 5, 1923

PLACE OF BIRTH: Morrowville, Kansas

PARENTS: David and Zola Porter Lewis

RESIDENCE: Lyons since 1956

OCCUPATION: Homemaker and Secretary at the First Christian Church in Lyons

EDUCATION: Graduated Belleville High School in 1940

MEMBERSHIPS: First Christian Church, Christian Women’s Fellowship; Order of the Eastern Star and Past Worthy Matron; former Knitting Club and Bridge Club member, all of Lyons.

DATE OF MARRIAGE: November 15, 1942

PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Belleville, Kansas

SPOUSE: William E. Fry

SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: May 6, 2009

SURVIVORS: Sons, Kenneth & Donna Fry, Hutchinson, Darrel & Joni Fry, Evans, Georgia;

Daughter, Pam & Rick Simpson, Sterling; 7 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents

SERVICES: 2:00 P.M., Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

OFFICIATING: Rev. Ron DeVore and Rev. Jeff Miller

BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons

VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

MEMORIAL: First Christian Church, Lyons; United Methodist Church, Sterling; Hospice & Home Care of Reno County in care of the funeral home.