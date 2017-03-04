Wilma Faye (Boller) Spellman, of Salina, passed away Nov. 25, 2016, in St. Louis, Mo. She was born March 6, 1926, in rural Mitchell County, the oldest of four children to William Henry Boller and Faye Catherine (McNary) Boller.

Her family moved to Kansas in the late 1800s, where she was born and grew up on a farm outside of Glen Elder. After graduating from high school, Wilma taught school for a period of time, then moved to Salina to attend Brown Mackie Business College. She worked for Morrison Grain Company and met her future husband, Lee Spellman, while both were working at the Salina Board of Trade.

Wilma and Lee were married May 27, 1951. Their first child was born while Lee was in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea. The couple raised three sons in Salina: Douglas Lee, Daniel Allen and Stanley Dean.

In 1962, Wilma and Lee were founding members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salina. While raising her sons, Wilma worked as a preschool teacher and then bookkeeper for a local furniture store. Later, Wilma became head of the Children and Youth Education Program at Trinity United Methodist Church and ran the program for several years. She was involved in multiple activities at the church for several decades.

Wilma was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Daniel; granddaughter, Sarah; and two brothers, Francis Boller and Robert (Bob) Boller.

She is survived by her son, Doug and wife Meg, of Columbia, Mo., and their daughters, Christina and Kathryn; son, Stan and wife Diana, of St. Louis, and their children, David and Danielle; and one brother, Bernard C. Boller and wife Eileen, of Hastings, Neb.

Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Triity United Methodist Church, Salina.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 E. Neal, Salina 67401.