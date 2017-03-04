MARION – Wayne A. Johnston, age 75, passed away March 2, 2017, at his daughter’s home in Hillsboro. He was born August 10, 1941, in Marion, Kansas, the son of Harold and Mildred (Osban) Johnston. He was a graduate of Marion High School with the class of 1960. He was retired from Panhandle Pipeline Eastern, in Greensburg, where he worked as a laborer. After his retirement in 1997, he moved to Marion. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Les Johnston, Linda Hamm, Vera Osgood, Marie Lands, and 2 infant brothers. He is survived by his daughters: Karen Ornelas of Wichita, Sharon Levey and husband Todd of Wichita, and Mischelle Dush and husband James of Hillsboro; his siblings: Dale Johnson of Marion, Warnda Waring of Arkansas, Shirley Cardin of Texas, and Barbara Craney of Lincolnville; and 8 grandchildren. Visitation with family will be held from 6:30 – 8 p.m., Monday, at Zeiner Funeral Home of Marion. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Valley United Methodist Church of Marion. Interment will be in the Marion Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.