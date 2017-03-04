Saturday’s Scores
Burlingame 39, Lebo 32
Hanover 56, Pike Valley 36
Onaga 43, Doniphan West 31
Rural Vista 52, Little River 50
South Barber 42, Norwich 39
South Gray 53, Dighton 30
St. Francis 57, Triplains-Brewster 31
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 51, Osborne 45
|Division II
|Championship
Ashland 52, Moscow 24
Axtell 43, Wetmore 33
Caldwell 43, Attica 37
Elyria Christian 52, Hutchinson Central Christian 44
Hartford 60, Waverly 51
Otis-Bison 44, Ingalls 34
Wallace County 72, Weskan 64
Wheatland-Grinnell 74, Northern Valley 73, 2OT
|Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
|Championship
Bishop Seabury Academy 56, Jackson Heights 40
Hillsboro 43, Lyndon 32
Hoxie 67, Ellis 61
Ness City 62, Spearville 46
Pittsburg Colgan 51, Yates Center 42
Salina Sacred Heart 79, Wabaunsee 49
Sedan 43, Berean Academy 40
St. John 51, Central Plains 45
|Class 3A Sub-State Tournament
|Championship
Belle Plaine 79, Caney Valley 73, OT
Cheney 69, Conway Springs 60
Galena 58, Jayhawk Linn 42
Hugoton 53, Hutchinson Trinity 44
Marysville 50, Sabetha 40
Norton 53, Phillipsburg 47
Silver Lake 66, Rossville 48
Southeast Saline 56, Wellsville 39
|Class 4A Sub-State Tournament
|Division 1
|Championship
Abilene 55, Ottawa 52
Andover Central 75, Circle 56
Bishop Miege 49, Eudora 40
KC Piper 54, Basehor-Linwood 52, OT
Labette County 41, Coffeyville 38
Louisburg 64, Fort Scott 52
McPherson 56, Buhler 39
Mulvane 65, Wellington 57
|Division 2
|Championship
Burlington 70, Parsons 66
Frontenac 59, Baxter Springs 32
Holcomb 65, Scott City 51
Pratt 54, Nickerson 46
Rock Creek 59, Holton 29
Smoky Valley 63, Concordia 50
Topeka Hayden 73, Osawatomie 43
Wichita Collegiate 47, Andale 41
|Class 5A Sub-State Tournament
|Sub-State
|1
|Championship
Goddard-Eisenhower 52, Maize 44
Pittsburg 85, KC Harmon 32
Salina Central 57, Newton 41
Shawnee Heights 58, Topeka Seaman 56
|Sub-State
|2
|Championship
KC Schlagle 48, KC Washington 46, OT
St. Thomas Aquinas 60, St. James Academy 53
Wichita Bishop Carroll 103, Kapaun Mount Carmel 102, 5OT
Wichita Heights 62, Salina South 42
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|Class 1A Sub-State Tournament
|Division I
|Championship
Centralia 55, Frankfort 36
Dighton 46, South Gray 33
Hanover 55, Linn 39
Olpe 37, St. Paul 20
Quinter 44, St. Francis 36
Rural Vista 42, Goessel 39
South Central 64, Norwich 49
Stockton 72, Thunder Ridge 49
|Division II
|Championship
Caldwell 43, Cunningham 41
Fowler 56, Moscow 25
Golden Plains 49, Weskan 35
Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Wilson 44
Otis-Bison 28, Ingalls 26
Waverly 61, Hartford 30
Wetmore 39, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 36
Wheatland-Grinnell 54, Logan 47
|Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
|Championship
Berean Academy 54, Flinthills 42
Central Plains 68, Kinsley 34
Chase County 36, Moundridge 32
Hill City 37, Hoxie 35
Meade 48, Sublette 34
Pittsburg Colgan 51, West Elk 37
Valley Falls 52, Jefferson North 38
Wabaunsee 66, Washington County 30
|Class 3A Sub-State Tournament
|Championship
Cheney 51, Garden Plain 42
Council Grove 60, Wellsville 52, OT
Hays-TMP-Marian 53, Russell 36
Hugoton 67, Cimarron 39
Humboldt 54, Erie 50
Nemaha Central 56, Hiawatha 50
Riley County 47, Rossville 41
Wichita Independent 63, Elk Valley 43
|Class 4A Sub-State Tournament
|Division I
|Championship
Abilene 65, Ottawa 30
Bishop Miege 59, Baldwin 42
Circle 46, Andover Central 45, OT
KC Piper 64, Basehor-Linwood 31
Labette County 56, Independence 46
McPherson 67, Hays 37
Paola 52, Spring Hill 41
Wellington 37, Rose Hill 36
|Division II
|Championship
Andale 37, Wichita Trinity 29
Burlington 44, Iola 39
Girard 43, Baxter Springs 37
Holcomb 45, Scott City 42
Jefferson West 56, Holton 48
Larned 40, Haven 32
Topeka Hayden 46, Santa Fe Trail 40
|Class 6A Sub-State Tournament
|Sub-State
|1
|Championship
Lawrence 58, SM South 44
Manhattan 62, Lawrence Free State 43
Olathe East 41, BV North 25
Wichita South 56, Wichita Northwest 23
|Sub-State
|2
|Championship
Derby 64, Washburn Rural 44
Olathe Northwest 46, SM Northwest 31
Olathe South 35, Gardner-Edgerton 31
Wichita West 61, Garden City 39
