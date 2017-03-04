Downs—Roxie Muck, 76, passed away Thursday, March 02, 2017 in Beloit, Kansas. She was born March 3, 1940 in Laverne, Oklahoma, the daughter of Roscoe and Helen (Moore) Brillhart.

She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John in 2005 and his daughter, Tammy in 1972.

Roxie is survived by her children: Cathy Shellito of Downs, T.J. Downey of Brighton, Co., Debbie Riles of Panama City Beach, FL., Susan Reihs of Olathe, KS., Max Downey of Downs, Rita Brown of Panama City Beach, FL.; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; brother, Max Brillhart of Glasco and sister, Melvina Baldwin of Phoenix, AZ.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Downs. Visitation will be Monday, March 6, 2017 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be given to the Downs Golf Course in care of Domoney Funeral Home, PO Box 127, Downs, KS. 67437.