Lorette Begnoche, 98 died March 3, 2017 in Wakefield, KS. She was born on August 4, 1918 in Aurora, KS, the daughter of Joseph and Addie (Adam) Trahan.

Lorette married Martin Begnoche on February 14, 1939. They made their home on a farm near Miltonvale where Lorette was a homemaker. In 1989 they moved to Clay Center. Martin preceded her on April 15, 1990. Lorette was a former member of St. Anthony Church in Miltonvale and took part in the Altar Society. She is a current member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center. Lorette was also preceded in death by her parents, son and daughter in law Gary and Ellen Begnoche, brothers Francis Trahan and Everett Trahan, sisters Theresa Sorell and Fern McMullen, and grandsons Jeff Dulohery and Lance Begnoche.

Survivors:

Daughter: Martina and husband Alan Dulohery, Longford, KS

Son: Mark Begnoche, Concordia, KS

Sister: Zella Gagnon, El Dorado Hills, CA

12 Grandchildren, 15 Great-grandchildren, and 7 Great Great-Grandchildren

Funeral Services: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Fr. Randall Webber

Burial: Miltonvale Cemetery, Miltonvale, Kansas

Visitation: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from 5-7 PM with Rosary to begin at 7, at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: St. Anthony Catholic Church or SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church c/o the funeral home

