Juanita J. Ford, 83, of Salina, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017. She was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Dunlap to parents Harvey and Jennie (Sill) Smith.

Juanita enjoyed tending to her irises and listening to her husband, Tom play in the Crystal Creek Band.

She was preceded in death by husband, Tom Ford; her parents; and brother, Virgil Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Adams, of Salina; son, Steve Ford, of Windom; sister-in-law, Catherine Berger and husband Lawrence, of Garwood, Texas; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina, 67401. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service at the mortuary.

Burial will follow in the Burdick Methodist Cemetery, Burdick. There will be a luncheon after the graveside service at the Burdick American Legion.

Memorials may be made to Burdick Methodist Church, 420 Main St, Burdick 66838.