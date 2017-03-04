MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State used perhaps its best defensive effort of the season to help honor its five seniors with a 61-48 win over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon in front of 12,290 fans Bramlage Coliseum.

With the win, K-State (19-12, 8-10 Big 12) earned the No. 6 seed at next week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship and a first-round bye for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Wildcats will take on the tournament’s No. 3 seed and No. 11/11 Baylor (25-6, 12-6 Big 12) on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT at the Sprint Center.

K-State held Texas Tech (18-13, 6-12 Big 12) to season-lows for points (48) and field goal percentage (35.6/16-of-45) in earning its second straight win and ending a 4-game slide at home. The Wildcats set the tone for the game in the first half, holding the Red Raiders to 22 points on 24.0 percent shooting (6-of-25) and forcing 4 shot clock violations, blocking 5 shots and taking 2 charges.

K-State is now 13-0 when holding an opponent to 65 points or less, including 5-0 in Big 12.

The Wildcats were efficient on offense, scoring their 61 points on 44 percent shooting (22-of-50) and posting a 28-12 advantage in points in the paint. The team had 17 assists on 22 made field goals.

Senior forward D.J. Johnson was among three Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-11 field goals and 3-of-4 free throw, while fellow senior Wesley Iwundu collected his second straight double-double with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Sophomore Dean Wade added 11 points.

Texas Tech was led by juniors Keenan Evans and Niem Stevenson, who each totaled 11 points.

The Basics

• Final Score: Kansas State 61, Texas Tech 48

• Records: Kansas State 19-12, 8-10 Big 12 // Texas Tech 18-13, 6-12 Big 12

• Attendance: 12,290

• Next Game: Thursday, March 9 // vs. Baylor // 8 p.m. CT // ESPNU

The Short Story

• K-State held Texas Tech to a season-low in both points (48) and field goal percentage (35.6) to earn a 61-48 win on Senior Day before 12,290 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

• The win secured the No. 6 seed at next week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship and a first-round bye for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

• Senior D.J. Johnson led three Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while fellow senior Wesley Iwundu posted his 10th career double-double, including his 5th this season, with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

• Juniors Keenan Evans and Niem Stevenson led Texas Tech with 11 points each.

• The Wildcats have won 8 straight over the Red Raiders at Bramlage Coliseum dating back to 2009.

How It Happened | First Half

• K-State jumped out to quick 9-0 lead with baskets from four different players, including a Dean Wade 3.

• Texas Tech answered with a pair of Anthony Livingston 3-pointers to close to within 11-6 at the first media timeout at the 15:38 mark.

• A third Livingston 3-pointer gave the Red Raiders their first lead at 12-11 with 13:37 to play.

• The lead was 14-11 after 2 free throws by Keenan Evans at the second media timeout at the 11:41 mark.

• Texas Tech edge was 16-11 until a 3-point play by D.J. Johnson ended a 5-minute, 29-second field goal drought by K-State and ignited a 9-0 run that was capped by another Johnson 3-point play for a 20-16 lead with 9:19 left before halftime.

• A Barry Brown 3-pointer extended it to 25-19 lead at the third media timeout with 7:20 remaining.

• Three straight free throws from Wesley Iwundu and Wade to go with a layup by Johnson extended the lead to 30-19 at the final media timeout at the 3:43 mark.

• K-State entered halftime with a 34-22 advantage on the strength of 50 percent shooting (12-of-24), including 14-0 advantage in points in the paint. The team also knocked down 7-of-10 free throws.

• The Wildcats were strong defensively in the first half, holding the Red Raiders to 22 points on 24.0 percent shooting (6-of-25) and forcing 4 shot clock violations, blocking 5 shots and taking 2 charges.

• Johnson led all scorers with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Iwundu added 7 points, a team-high 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

How It Happened | Second Half

• An impressive feed by Wesley Iwundu to D.J. Johnson at the shot clock buzzer gave K-State a 38-24 lead at the first media timeout of the second half with 15:59 to play.

• The Wildcats’ lead grew to 45-30 at the second media timeout on the strength of a jumper by Xavier Sneed and a 3-point play by Isaiah Maurice at the 11:13 mark.

• A Keenan Evans 3 helped the Red Raiders cut the deficit to 52-40 at the media timeout with 7:32 to play.

• K-State’s lead stood at 55-42 at the final media timeout with 3:57 remaining.

• Six straight points, including a 3-pointer by Iwundu from the corner with 2:05 to play, pushed the lead to 61-43 and prevented any chances for a comeback by Texas Tech.

• The Wildcats emptied their bench for the final minutes, as the Red Raiders scored the game’s final 5 points in the 61-48 decision.

• K-State connected on 38.5 percent (10-of-26), including 28.6 percent (2-of-7) from 3-point range, after halftime while hitting on 5-of-7 free throws. Texas Tech hit on 50 percent of its field goals (10-of-20), including a pair of 3-pointers, and went 4-of-7 from the line.

• Johnson and Isaiah Maurice each collected 7 points to lead the way in scoring.

Beyond the Boxscore

• K-State posted its highest win total (19) since a 20-win season in 2013-14, while the 8 Big 12 victories are the most since also totaling 8 in 2014-15… The team finished 4-5 in both home and road Big 12 games.

• With the win, K-State clinched the No. 6 seed at next week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship and a first-round bye for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

• K-State improved to 12-5 at home venues, including 11-5 at Bramlage Coliseum… The win snapped a 4-game losing streak at home, which was the longest skid since a 5-game losing streak in 2000.

• K-State now leads the all-time series with Texas Tech, 23-13, including 15-2 at home… The Wildcats have won 8 straight over the Red Raiders at Bramlage Coliseum dating back to 2009.

• K-State held Texas Tech to a season-low 48 points on a season-low 35.6 percent shooting (16-of-45), including 31.6 percent (6-of-19) from 3-point range… The Wildcats are now 13-0 when holding an opponent to 65 points or less, including 5-0 in Big 12 play.

• The 48 points were the fewest allowed to a Big 12 opponent this season and the second-fewest overall since allowing 40 to Robert Morris on Nov. 22, 2016.

• 57 opponents have been held to 60 points or less in head coach Bruce Weber’s tenure with the Wildcats boasting a 51-6 mark in those contests… 84 of his 98 wins have come when holding a foe below 69 points.

• Senior D.J. Johnson led the Wildcats with 19 points on 8-of-11 field goals… It marked the 9th time in his career leading the team in scoring, including the 5th time this season… He has now registered double-digit points for the 33rd time in his career, including his 18th time this season.

• Senior Wesley Iwundu recorded his 10th double-double of his career and 5th this season, scoring 10 points and adding 10 rebounds… He has led the way in rebounding in 9 straight games… He now has scored in double figures in 62 games, including a team-best 23 contests.

• Sophomore Kamau Stokes dished out a game-high 7 assists… He now has at least 5 assists in 14 games this season after doing it just 3 times as a freshman in 2015-16.

• Sophomore Barry Brown posted a team-high 3 steals to increase his single-season steals record to 73.

Quotable

• “I just could not be more proud of the guys,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “First, for these guys, the seniors; each guy has their own story. I just could not be more proud after last week. An emotional loss against Oklahoma State, with a chance to maybe sweep them, but did not. Then we come back and lay an egg against Oklahoma. They could have given up, but they responded. They played as well as we could for the first half against TCU, then grinded it out and made plays. Today was one of our better defensive efforts and I think we played smart. We did not play pretty but we played smart. We got it to D.J. [Johnson] in the first half with Wes [Iwundu] making some great post entries. You can see when D.J. [Johnson] is healthy it definitely helps us, there is no doubt about that.”

Up Next

• K-State will begin play in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday, as the Wildcats take on the No. 3 seed and No. 11/11 Baylor (25-6, 12-6 Big 12) at the Sprint Center in Kansas City at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU. The teams split the season series with Bears winning 77-68 in Manhattan on Jan. 14 and the Wildcats posting a 56-54 win in Waco on Feb. 4.