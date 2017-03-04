OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – Bradley A. Hartwick, age 52, passed away March 1, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born November 12, 1964, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Phillip and Mary (Hull) Hartwick, He was a graduate of Remington High School and attended college. He was a Paramedic. He was preceded by brothers: Steve Hartwick and Terry Hartwick. He is survived by his daughter Kaci Hartwick of Colorado; parents Phil & Mary Hartwick of Whitewater; a brother Roger Hartwick and wife Leann of Lawrence; three sisters: Pam Hartwick of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Sandra Jenkinson of Whitewater, and Christine Gafford and husband James of Wichita; and their families. Visitation will be held from 6:30 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, at Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S Main, Whitewater. The Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Whitewater Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.