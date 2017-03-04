The Salina Post

Terrence Leo “Terry” Young

DATELINE: Lyons, Kansas

NAME:  Terrence Leo “Terry” Young

AGE:  60

DATE OF DEATH:  March 3, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Good Samaritan Center, Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH:  February 24, 1957

PLACE OF BIRTH:  Lyons, Kansas

PARENTS:  Robert F. and Mary Ann Kirsch Young

RESIDENCE:  Longtime Lyons formerly of McPherson

OCCUPATION:  He previously worked at Clayworks in McPherson

MEMBERSHIP:  St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons.

SURVIVORS:  5 brothers, Robert & Cynthia Young of Yankee Run, Michael & Shannon Young of Lyons, Richard & Beth Young of El Campo, Texas, Lawrence & Jayne Young of Wichita, Geoffrey & Lisa Young of Spring Branch, Texas; 2 sisters, Patricia & Herb Unruh of Lyons, Mary Kay & Kent Houghton of McPherson; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY:  Parents; infant brother, Thomas Jerome Young; sister, Anne Adkins;

VISITATION:  5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Lyons with Parish Rosary at 7:00.

FUNERAL MASS:  11:00 A.M. Monday, March 6, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church.

BURIAL:  Lyons Municipal Cemetery

OFFICIATING:  Father Robert Spencer

MEMORIALS:  Kindred Hospice or Clayworks in care of Birzer Funeral Home of Lyons.

