DATELINE: Lyons, Kansas

NAME: Terrence Leo “Terry” Young

AGE: 60

DATE OF DEATH: March 3, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Good Samaritan Center, Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH: February 24, 1957

PLACE OF BIRTH: Lyons, Kansas

PARENTS: Robert F. and Mary Ann Kirsch Young

RESIDENCE: Longtime Lyons formerly of McPherson

OCCUPATION: He previously worked at Clayworks in McPherson

MEMBERSHIP: St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons.

SURVIVORS: 5 brothers, Robert & Cynthia Young of Yankee Run, Michael & Shannon Young of Lyons, Richard & Beth Young of El Campo, Texas, Lawrence & Jayne Young of Wichita, Geoffrey & Lisa Young of Spring Branch, Texas; 2 sisters, Patricia & Herb Unruh of Lyons, Mary Kay & Kent Houghton of McPherson; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; infant brother, Thomas Jerome Young; sister, Anne Adkins;

VISITATION: 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Lyons with Parish Rosary at 7:00.

FUNERAL MASS: 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 6, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church.

BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery

OFFICIATING: Father Robert Spencer

MEMORIALS: Kindred Hospice or Clayworks in care of Birzer Funeral Home of Lyons.