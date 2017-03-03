William H. “Bill” Sears passed away peacefully on March 3, 2017. He was born November 25, 1938, in Wichita to Robert and Iola (Bartley) Sears. He grew up in Eureka, Kansas, where he began his schooling in a one room school house and graduated from Eureka High School. It was there that he developed a love of the outdoors and adventure. As a youth he spent hours playing in the creek catching snakes (often poisonous), fishing and hunting. The enjoyment for the outdoors stayed with him throughout his life and he took pleasure in teaching his grandchildren how to fish and shoot. As an adult he remained active playing slow pitch softball, golf and skiing.

He attended Kansas State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon social fraternity, graduating in 1963 with a degree in accounting. His involvement with Kansas State would continue for years as he had season tickets to K-State football (traveling to several away and bowl games) and K-State women’s basketball for many years. It was at K-State that he met Elaine Slocombe. They were married on August 27, 1961.

Bill and Elaine came to Abilene, Kansas in 1963 and Bill began working for the Roy Simmons Accounting firm and serving the community. Bill opened his own accounting firm in 1976, in the building just south of the post office where he also helped start the Good News Bookstore. Bill practiced as a CPA for nearly 50 years. He very much enjoyed his clients and missed seeing them when he retired in 2012. He served six years with the Air National Guard, and was an active servant in the community of Abilene. He attended the Abilene Community Bible Church, where he served as an elder and as treasurer. He was a 50 year member of the Lions Club, served on the board of the Eisenhower Foundation, the Brown Home Foundation, and the Abilene cemetery. Bill met regularly with other businessmen for coffee, a tradition that lasted for over five decades, and with a group of men for a Saturday morning bible study.

Bill accepted Jesus as his savior as a young man and did his best to live his life for Him. He was a kind and loving husband, father and friend and a wonderful grandfather. He was proud of his family and set a good example for them. He enjoyed attending Abilene High School athletic events, and especially loved watching his boys activities – often traveling to basketball games and cross country and track meets. He was always ready for adventure and taught his sons the importance of knowing how to “do donuts” in an icy parking lot – so they would know how to handle a skid. One adventure involved him taking his wife and 9 middle school kids on road trip for a youth group work mission to Kentucky – truly above and beyond the call of duty.

Bill left a legacy of faith and service. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elaine, his two sons Matt (MaryEllen) Will and Maly of Adrian, Missouri, Mike (Liz), Peter and Jonathan, of Overland Park, Kansas, his brother Bob (Mary) Sears of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Brother in laws Ed (Ann) Slocombe of New Braunfels, Texas, and Warren (Phyllis) Slocombe of Manhattan, Kansas, and three nieces and three nephews.

Visitation will be held 5:30 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 8th, at the Abilene Community Bible Church. Funeral services will be held 10:30AM Thursday, March 9th, at the Emmanuel Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Abilene Community Bible Church or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).