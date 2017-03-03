The Salina Liberty Indoor football team will open their season at home this Sunday. The Liberty football team will host the defending Champions Indoor Football league champs, the Wichita Force on March 5th. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Injuries hurt the Liberty football team last season but coach Eric Clayton says the team is healthy and ready for Sunday’s matchup. The coaching staff made the final cuts this week, narrowing the roster down to 24.

“The coaching staff and myself came up with a plan and hopefully we chose the right guys. It is a tough situation when you are trying to pick the best guys to be out there and represent your team,” coach Clayton said. “We did the best we thought we could and came up with a nice roster.”

The Wichita Force are coming off of a championship season. They ended that season with a 48-45 win over Amarillo to clinch the CIF. Coach Clayton says the Liberty football team is going to have to play a near-perfect game to compete with the reigning champions but says his core group of veteran players will make a quick impact.

“This is our quarterback’s sixth year in the league and his center has been with him at least four years,” coach Clayton said. “That, and the core group of veterans will come in and do nice things for us. With that experience and the young talent we have brought it, we should do fine.”

—— Coach Clayton talks to KINA