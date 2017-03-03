press release

The 2017 Salina Choral Festival, scheduled for , March 7, will feature area high school choirs, the Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale and special guest David Corman of Texas, a career tenor who is a native of Minneapolis,

Choral Festival participants will attend a day of rehearsals including a vocal workshop. The day will culminate in a mass-choir concert at 7 p.m. under the direction of KWU Associate Professor and Director of Choral Music and Salina Symphony Conductor Ken Hakoda.

Students from Sacred Heart High School, Salina Central High School and Salina South High School will be joined by choirs from Southeast of Saline and Ellsworth high schools as well as the Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale. Corman will conduct the mass choir, teaching students how to sing in an opera chorus.

Corman has had an international career as a Wagnerian tenor. He now teaches at Odessa College in Texas. Also making the trip is his wife Kim, a soprano, and other talented singers from Odessa’s music department, who will work with students and perform .

The Tuesday evening concert will take place at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe. Each choir will sing, then Corman and his vocalists will perform a special piece. The concert will conclude with a Mass Choir of all singers, performing an Italian operatic number called “Libiamo Brindisi” from La Traviata, directed by Hakoda.

The cost for the 7 p.m. concert is $5 for general admission seating, payable only at the door. The 2017 Choral Festival workshop and performance is co-sponsored by Kansas Wesleyan University and Salina Arts & Humanities, with grant support from Greater Salina Community Foundation.