Roberta M. Sleichter, 96, passed away Thursday, March 2nd, in Abilene. She was born January 13, 1921 near Hope, the daughter of Henry and June (Frost) Stants. Growing up in the Abilene area, she attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1939. On December 13, 1941 Roberta was married to Jack D. Sleichter. Most all of their married life was spent in the Johnson Community northwest of Abilene. She had been employed at the Dickinson County Courthouse beginning in 1968 and became the Clerk of the District Court in 1972 until retiring in 1988. She and Jack then traveled and she volunteered at the Dickinson County Historical Society and the Clothing Bank. Roberta enjoyed quilting and cross stitch. Jack preceded her in death July 13, 2003. She was a member of the Abilene First United Methodist Church, Modern Millies EHU and the United Methodist Hope Circle. Roberta was also preceded in death by: her parents; three sisters, Verda Rader, Bernadine Emig and Theodora Livingston and great grandson, Rhett Sleichter.

She is survived by: two daughters, Diane Holt of Abilene, Kathy (Craig) Taylor of Pearland, Texas; son, Jerry (Sandy) Sleichter of Abilene; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, March 10th, at the Abilene First United Methodist Church with Reverends Jack and Jenny Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friend 5:30 – 6-30 PM Thursday, March 9th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Abilene First United Methodist Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.