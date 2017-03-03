press release

On Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. community members are invited to celebrate the completion of Sunset’s 2014 Bond work. Guests will be able to see the changes at Sunset Elementary with student Eagle Leaders and staff leading tours. A group of 5th-grade students will perform “We SOAR at Sunset.”

The evening offers everyone an opportunity to see Sunset’s improvements as well as the new art elements made possible under the advisement of Salina Arts and Humanities.

Sunset’s mixed media mural, Soaring Above A World of Our Making, is the result of a collaboration between 4th and 5th graders and local artist Connie Burket. Students created images in workshops run by Burket that were then used as part of a larger mural. The artwork represents the many ways all individuals contribute to the community and world culture. Burket also created interactive magnetic murals and a book detailing the student/artist collaboration.

The brief, plaque dedication ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. with tours following. Everyone is welcome and the event is free.