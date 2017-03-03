Norman Lee Peterson, 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Hidden Springs, Idaho on March 1, 2017. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 8, 1950, in Moundridge, Kansas. His parents, Emil and Tilly Peterson, also had a daughter, Marilyn, who was born in 1953. Norman graduated from McPherson Senior High School, attended Kansas University and McPherson College, attaining a degree in business administration. In November of 1971, he married Patricia Frost. Together they had two daughters, Heather and Krissy. In 1981, Norm and Pat moved their family to Anchorage, Alaska. Norm worked for Carr Gottstein Grocery Wholesalers and Frontier Foods in Seward, and later Tok, Alaska.

In 1990, he was hired on with Costco Wholesale in Anchorage, Alaska, which resulted in a 25 year career. In 1993, he became a successful warehouse manager; he began managing at the Debarr Anchorage location, moved on to manage the Tukwila and Federal Way Washington locations and then opened and managed the Nampa Idaho location in 2006. He became an admired and respected leader, a mentor, and friend to many. He was a peer many looked up to. He retired in 2015.

In September of 2000, Norm married Joan Kiefer. Norm and Joan had a son, Jacob, who joined the family with her son, Tyler. In 2005, they moved to Boise, Idaho and settled in Hidden Springs. In 2007, Norm and Joan acquired a local business in Hidden Springs where they have worked passionately together for the past nine years expanding their local business, “The Merc”.

Norman’s passion for the outdoors was unsurpassed. He had a spirited nature for new adventures, and he pushed them to the max. His natural abilities and knowledge of the outdoors only heightened the experiences of those he spent time with. His endless energy made for no rest while in the field with him.

Growing up in Kansas, he loved the streams and timber where he found it to be tops for bow hunting whitetail deer and wild turkeys. Coyotes were also high on his list, whether hunting them with a rifle, bow, or camera. He also loved a day of fishing at a Kansas farm pond for large-mouth bass and fishing for them with his fly rod was a ‘big deal’.

While in Alaska, Norm “vacationed” as an active fishing guide at Ole Creek Lodge on the Kvichak River. He assisted clients from all over the world in providing an experience of a lifetime. His passion for fishing and hunting took him all over the State of Alaska.

Storytelling was one of Norman’s many strong suites. He could tell a story of one of his many adventures that would have you sitting on the edge of your seat. When he was finished, it was as if you experienced the thrill of it yourself. If we could remember them word for word as they were told by him, we would put them in a book and it would be sure to be a best seller. Norm was an unforgettable presence. He was a man of faith, pride and integrity. For those who have known Norm, they are truly blessed.

Norm is survived by both his parents, Emil “Bud” and Tilly Peterson; his sister, Marilyn Wieseler and her husband, Bob; his first wife, Pat; his two daughters, Heather Shorb and Krissy Peterson and their husbands, Matt and Clay; his wife, Joan; and their two sons, Tyler and Jacob; and grandchildren, Hannah and Charlie Shorb. Norm is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Michael, Timothy, Emily, Penelope, Evelyn, Charlie, Archie, Parker and Riley.

Norm will be laid to rest in McPherson, Kansas, on his birthday Wednesday, March 8, 2017. He has been lifted up to the Lord and is in God’s hands. We Love and miss you Norman and will see you someday in Heaven.

A memorial service is scheduled in Hidden Springs, Idaho on Sunday, March 5, at 3 PM at the Dry Creek Community Church (Hidden Springs Elementary Gymnasium) 5480 West Hidden Springs Drive. A reception will immediately follow at the Merc in Hidden Springs.

A visitation and viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, from 3-7 PM at Stockham Family Funeral Home, (McPherson, Kansas) with the family present from 5-7 PM. A memorial service is scheduled at the Trinity Lutheran Church in McPherson, on Wednesday, March 8, at 11:00 AM. Norm will be buried at the McPherson Cemetery following the memorial service. A reception will immediately follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be given to the Trinity Lutheran Church in McPherson.