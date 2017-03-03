The National Weather Service In Wichita has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity…which is in effect from 11 AM CST Friday morning through Friday evening.

* Extreme Grassland Fire Danger…is forecast.

* Winds…south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…as low as 17 percent.

* Impacts…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

red flag warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product.