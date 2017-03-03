WHITEWATER – Monte Wayne Fisher, age 83, passed away Monday, February 27, 2017, at his home in Whitewater, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born June 18, 1934, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of Lewis and Alice (Kimberlin) Fisher. Monte attended several rural schools in Sedgwick and Harvey counties and later graduated from Peabody High School. He then attended Wichita State University, majoring in engineering. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Ann Cave on May 26, 1956. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961. During his career, he worked for many firms and retired after 40 years. His career took him to many countries and almost every state. Monte belonged to many professional organizations and authored seven student workbooks used to support McGraw Hill texts in tech training schools. Monte was a member of the Federated Church in Whitewater, where he was a past moderator and was on the board of deacons. He had also been a Girl Scout leader and a volunteer at the Whitewater Senior Center. He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Wayne; and a brother, Kenneth Fisher. He is survived by his wife Carolyn of the home; daughters, Deanna and husband Charles Miller of Valley Center, and Deborah and husband Jerry Buttel of Whitewater; a daughter-in-law Magda Fisher of Newton; and their families. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2017, at the Federated Church in Whitewater, with the visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the church. Interment will be at the Whitewater Cemetery with military rites. Memorials have been established with Federated Church or Phoenix Hospice, in care of Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S Main, Whitewater, KS, 67154. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.