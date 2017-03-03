Sen. Jerry Moran stopped by the Kansas State University Polytechnic campus today for a walkthrough with the administration. The senator says he makes frequent trips to the Salina campus to keep up on emerging technologies. Unmanned aerial vehicles were the focus of today’s visit.

“This has a lot to do with certainly our nation’s defense, but there are so many commercial business applications for how we can use this technology,” Sen. Moran said. “Kansas, and particularly K-State, is poised to be at the front and center at the technology behind the vehicles but at the moment focused on the training and workforce development of people who work in this industry.”

Kansas State Polytechnic has been designated as one of the national facilities for work on unmanned aerial vehicles. Sen. Moran says his goal is to promote education and make careers available for graduating students.

According to Moran, this is his third or fourth visit regarding UAVs.

