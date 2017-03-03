TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature’s top leaders say a state Supreme Court ruling on education funding won’t require lawmakers to change course on drafting a new school finance law.

Senate President Susan Wagle and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. said their chambers of the Republican-controlled Legislature already were working on a new school funding law before the court’s decision.

The court said the state isn’t adequately funding its schools and lawmakers must enact a new education funding law by June 30.

Wagle and Ryckman put a positive spin on the court’s decision by saying it recognized the Legislature’s power to set school funding policy and appropriate money.

While the court said the state’s current funding is in adequate, the justices did not specifically say how much spending needs to increase.

