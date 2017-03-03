The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Friday March 3 High School Basketball Scores

by Leave a Comment

Friday’s Scores

Burlingame 63, Southern Coffey 44

St. Francis 55, LaCrosse 41

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Stockton 29

Division II
Semifinal

Hartford 83, Marais des Cygnes Valley 49

Hutchinson Central Christian 56, Wilson 41

Wheatland-Grinnell 55, Logan 47

Class 3A Sub-State Tournament
Semifinal

Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 61

Cheney 49, Hesston 36

Hugoton 68, Cimarron 36

Marysville 50, Nemaha Central 42

Phillipsburg 74, Beloit 57

Silver Lake 57, Perry-Lecompton 52

Wellsville 67, Council Grove 47

Class 6A Sub-State Tournament
Sub-State 1
Championship

Manhattan 47, Washburn Rural 45

Sub-State 2
Championship

Lawrence 59, SM East 54

Lawrence Free State 68, Derby 59

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
Semifinal

Berean Academy 40, Sedan 27

Central Plains 53, St. John 22

Jefferson North 61, Maranatha Academy 29

Washington County 57, Republic County 48

Class 4A Sub-State Tournament
Division I
Semifinal

Hays 51, Ulysses 38

Ottawa 54, Wamego 47

Paola 46, Fort Scott 23

Division II
Semifinal

Baxter Springs 36, Columbus 27

Holcomb 52, Goodland 39

Holton 36, Rock Creek 34

Iola 40, Anderson County 29

Topeka Hayden 78, Osawatomie 25

Wichita Trinity 46, Clearwater 23

Class 5A Sub-State Tournament
Sub-State 1
Championship

KC Schlagle 57, Topeka Seaman 45

Maize 49, Kapaun Mount Carmel 38

Salina Central 62, Emporia 50

Sub-State 2
Championship

Newton 32, Valley Center 25

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *