Friday’s Scores
Burlingame 63, Southern Coffey 44
St. Francis 55, LaCrosse 41
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Stockton 29
|Division II
|Semifinal
Hartford 83, Marais des Cygnes Valley 49
Hutchinson Central Christian 56, Wilson 41
Wheatland-Grinnell 55, Logan 47
|Class 3A Sub-State Tournament
|Semifinal
Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 61
Cheney 49, Hesston 36
Hugoton 68, Cimarron 36
Marysville 50, Nemaha Central 42
Phillipsburg 74, Beloit 57
Silver Lake 57, Perry-Lecompton 52
Wellsville 67, Council Grove 47
|Class 6A Sub-State Tournament
|Sub-State
|1
|Championship
Manhattan 47, Washburn Rural 45
|Sub-State
|2
|Championship
Lawrence 59, SM East 54
Lawrence Free State 68, Derby 59
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
|Semifinal
Berean Academy 40, Sedan 27
Central Plains 53, St. John 22
Jefferson North 61, Maranatha Academy 29
Washington County 57, Republic County 48
|Class 4A Sub-State Tournament
|Division I
|Semifinal
Hays 51, Ulysses 38
Ottawa 54, Wamego 47
Paola 46, Fort Scott 23
|Division II
|Semifinal
Baxter Springs 36, Columbus 27
Holcomb 52, Goodland 39
Holton 36, Rock Creek 34
Iola 40, Anderson County 29
Topeka Hayden 78, Osawatomie 25
Wichita Trinity 46, Clearwater 23
|Class 5A Sub-State Tournament
|Sub-State
|1
|Championship
KC Schlagle 57, Topeka Seaman 45
Maize 49, Kapaun Mount Carmel 38
Salina Central 62, Emporia 50
|Sub-State
|2
|Championship
Newton 32, Valley Center 25
