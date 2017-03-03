A 74-year-old Salina woman was arrested yesterday for twice violating a protection from stalking order.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, an officer picked up Marlyce Rose during a traffic stop. Rose had an outstanding warrant after allegedly breaking the protection order that was filed in October of 2016. The victims were a 71-year-old Salina man and his wife. Rose, a former coworker of the victim, supposedly broke the PFS order on February 27 and again on March 2.

Rose faces two counts of stalking and two counts of violating a protection order.