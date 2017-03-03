Rodger Lynn Beck, 73, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Russell Regional Hospital.

Rodger was born November 7, 1943 in Russell, Kansas; one of three children born to Harold and Dorthea Audine (Wilson) Beck. He grew up in Russell and graduated from Russell High School.

Rodger served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his tour of duty, he returned to Longmont, Colorado. He lived there until 1976 when he moved to Russell. Then in 1980 he moved to Carter Lake, Iowa and then returned back to Russell in 2004..

Rodger was an over the road truck driver. He drove for several companies as well as being an owner and operator of his truck. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was known for his unique sense of humor and loved teasing family and friends

Rodger was united in marriage to Billie Jean in 2005. They made their home in Russell.

Surviving family include his wife Billie Jean of the home; daughter, Vicky Eaton (Les) of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Chris Beck of Clearfield, Pennsylvania; step-daughter, Tammy Harris of Russell, Kansas; step-son, Joel Cleavenger (Marcia) of Salina, Kansas; brother, Robert Beck (Pam) of Ellinwood, Kansas; sister, Cynthia Fetner of Arkansas; 25 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Rodger was preceded in death by his parents, step daughter Janet Daniels and grandson Christopher Beck.



Rodger requested cremation and the family will hold a private family service at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.