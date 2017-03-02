Yesterday on Twitter, Trooper Ben, of the Kansas Highway Patrol, urged his Twitter followers to have an open discussion about the increasing number of vehicle fatalities. According to Trooper Ben, “last year (fatalities) increased at a dramatic rate and this year, already, they are up 45 percent compared to what we look at last year at this time.”



Trooper Ben goes on to say there have already been 58 fatalities in 2017. Getting drivers to pay more attention and staying off cell phones was a popular answer among Twitter users. “Distracted Driving is a problem all across Kansas and beyond,” Trooper Ben tweeted.