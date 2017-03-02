press release

According to a recent survey of more than 500 local residents, <85%> of Salinans believe that “art and culture are important to quality of life in Salina.”

New and longtime local arts supporters can demonstrate this by making a donation to the endowment funds of Salina Arts & Humanities and the Smoky Hill River Festival during the Match Madness giving day , March 14 at Blue Skye Brewery and Eats at 116 N Santa Fe in downtown Salina. Match Madness runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Blue Skye or online from 12 midnight to 11:59 p.m. that same day.

Match Madness is an annual event organized by the Greater Salina Community Foundation during which donors can get their gifts to local charities matched at up to 50%, for up to $2,000 per donor per organization. For gifts to the Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation Fund or the Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund, an additional 100% match will be provided by the SA&H Foundation.

Whether people give a little or a lot, each donation counts, says SA&H Director Brad Anderson. “Each gift to our endowment funds truly makes a difference. The Festival Legacy Fund provides resources to help keep the River Festival affordable and accessible. The SA&H Foundation Fund brings in private support to ensure that the arts remain vibrant for generations to come. Anyone who loves the arts and wants others to enjoy them can make a difference by giving.”

Alongside the River Festival and SA&HF endowment funds, the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum Endowment Fund encourages history lovers to help secure the Museum’s future. Museum Director Susan Hawksworth and SA&H Director Brad Anderson say increased visibility for the agency’s three endowment funds will remind those who appreciate the arts and humanities to show that by giving.